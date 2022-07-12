U.S. Air Force Col. James Hewitt, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Glawe, 688th Cyberspace Wing command chief and U.S. Air Force Frank Isasmendi, 688th Cyberspace Wing technical director deliver the 2022 holiday message to Wingmen, families and mission partners.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 17:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869017
|VIRIN:
|221207-F-DH023-669
|Filename:
|DOD_109380986
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 688th Cyberspace Wing leaders deliver 2022 holiday message, by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT