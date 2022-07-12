Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688th Cyberspace Wing leaders deliver 2022 holiday message

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Hewitt, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Glawe, 688th Cyberspace Wing command chief and U.S. Air Force Frank Isasmendi, 688th Cyberspace Wing technical director deliver the 2022 holiday message to Wingmen, families and mission partners.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 17:47
    Category: Greetings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wing leaders deliver 2022 holiday message, by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    culture
    lackland
    Holiday Season
    cyber
    air force
    688th Cyberspace Wing

