Starlink Mission 3-3 Launches from Vandenberg

A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying Starlink mission 3-3 launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on Aug. 12, 2022, at 2:40 p.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. This makes it the 55th Starlink mission with a total of 3,056 micro-satellites launched! The first ever Starlink satellites launched from Vandenberg on Feb. 22, 2018. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 17:11
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
