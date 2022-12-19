Holiday Greetings from Mike Cannon, Director, DLA Disposition Services
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 16:35
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869004
|VIRIN:
|221219-D-LU733-357
|PIN:
|505832
|Filename:
|DOD_109380850
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings from Mike Cannon, Director, DLA Disposition Services (Open Captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT