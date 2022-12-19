Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA African American Employee Resource Group Shares about Kwanzaa

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Luis Palacios 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The DTRA African American Employee Resource Group shares a little about Kwanzaa.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 16:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869001
    VIRIN: 221219-D-BA011-002
    Filename: DOD_109380818
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTRA African American Employee Resource Group Shares about Kwanzaa, by Luis Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Kwanzaa
    AAERG

