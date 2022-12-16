Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA SWOT MISSION LAUNCHES FROM VANDENBERG- B-Roll

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft onboard, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Jointly developed by NASA and Centre National D'Etudes Spatiales (CNES), with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and United Kingdom Space Agency, SWOT is the first satellite mission that will observe nearly all water on Earth's surface, measuring the height of water in the planet's lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and the ocean. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868984
    VIRIN: 221216-F-TD234-1002
    Filename: DOD_109380561
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    SWOT
    SpaceX Falcon 9
    urface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft
    Vandenberg SWOT Launch

