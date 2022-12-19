The Mission of The 48th Fighter Wing

A showcase of the mission of the Liberty Wing and the part they play in USAF and NATO operations within the European theater.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 12:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868938
|VIRIN:
|221219-F-TL453-690
|Filename:
|DOD_109380285
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT