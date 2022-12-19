Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mission of The 48th Fighter Wing

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers and Staff Sgt. John Ennis

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A showcase of the mission of the Liberty Wing and the part they play in USAF and NATO operations within the European theater.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868938
    VIRIN: 221219-F-TL453-690
    Filename: DOD_109380285
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    48th Fighter Wing
    Mission Video

