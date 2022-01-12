Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard family reflects on first anniversary of car accident

    WILTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Video by Spc. Rachel White 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Spc. Daryn Clark, a Wilton ,Iowa, native and combat engineer assigned to Company B, 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, was in a serious car accident Dec. 19, 2021. On the one year anniversary of the crash, Clark and his family reflect on his recovery. The small-town Wilton community aided in the recovery by supporting the Clark family in numerous ways. Clark has now returned to work at the Wilton Fire Department as a first responder as well as a correctional officer in Iowa City, Iowa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Rachel I. White)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: WILTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: WILTON, IA, US

    This work, Iowa National Guard family reflects on first anniversary of car accident, by SPC Rachel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recovery
    Iowa National Guard
    Car accident
    resiliency
    Citizen-Soldier
    Soldier Spotlight

