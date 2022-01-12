Iowa National Guard family reflects on first anniversary of car accident

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Daryn Clark, a Wilton ,Iowa, native and combat engineer assigned to Company B, 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, was in a serious car accident Dec. 19, 2021. On the one year anniversary of the crash, Clark and his family reflect on his recovery. The small-town Wilton community aided in the recovery by supporting the Clark family in numerous ways. Clark has now returned to work at the Wilton Fire Department as a first responder as well as a correctional officer in Iowa City, Iowa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Rachel I. White)