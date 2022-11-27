Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 3 Highlights of RDAX 2022

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2022

    Video by Lisa Missenda 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Day 3 Highlights from the RDAX exercises.

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), in collaboration with various intra-agency and industry partners, supported and participated in Operation Dragon Spear, Research, Development, and Acquisition Experiment (RDAX) at Fort Story, Va, from 23 to 27 Oct. 2022.

    Date Taken: 11.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868935
    VIRIN: 221219-D-BA011-001
    Filename: DOD_109380259
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: VA, US

    This work, Day 3 Highlights of RDAX 2022, by Lisa Missenda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RD
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    RDAX

