    Brig. Gen. Steven D. Hayden Holiday Message

    NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Season's Greetings from Brig. Gen. Steven D. Hayden, the Deputy Commanding General of the 80th Training Command (TASS), on behalf of the entire command.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 09:58
    Category: Greetings
    Location: NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, US
    Hometown: CHESTERFIELD, VA, US

    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    United States Army Reserve
    80th Training Command

