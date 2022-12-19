Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Merry Christmas from the 120th Regional Support Group

    POLAND

    12.19.2022

    Video by Capt. Lena Witham 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Soldiers of the 120th Regional Support Group wish everyone at home a Merry Christmas from Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Merry Christmas from the 120th Regional Support Group, by CPT Lena Witham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maine
    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    Maine Army National Guard

