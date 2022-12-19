Soldiers of the 120th Regional Support Group wish everyone at home a Merry Christmas from Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 09:37
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868925
|VIRIN:
|221219-A-NX024-960
|Filename:
|DOD_109380117
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|PL
|Hometown:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Merry Christmas from the 120th Regional Support Group, by CPT Lena Witham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT