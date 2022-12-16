Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCO Induction Ceremony, December 16, 2022.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.16.2022

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Noncommissioned officers (NCO) of U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) gathered December 16, 2022 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, to participate in an NCO professional with Command Sgt. Major Reese W. Teakell.
    (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 08:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868919
    VIRIN: 221216-A-YG900-0001
    Filename: DOD_109379942
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Induction Ceremony, December 16, 2022., by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sky Soldiers
    EUCOM
    U.S.Army
    StrongEurope
    USAGItaly
    TrainingDoneRight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT