    NATO Allies jump into action

    RP, GERMANY

    12.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    More than 100 service members from the U.S., Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Estonia conduct static line jumps from a 37th Airlift Squadron C130J Super Hercules aircraft over the Alzey Drop Zone, Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, December 16, 2022. Service members participated in the training event to strengthen relationships and improve interoperability within NATO. Allied forces in Europe regularly train together to ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 07:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868899
    VIRIN: 221216-F-GK375-1001
    Filename: DOD_109379804
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Allies jump into action, by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    NATO
    Interoperability
    Parajump
    Allies
    USAF

