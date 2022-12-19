More than 100 service members from the U.S., Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Estonia conduct static line jumps from a 37th Airlift Squadron C130J Super Hercules aircraft over the Alzey Drop Zone, Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, December 16, 2022. Service members participated in the training event to strengthen relationships and improve interoperability within NATO. Allied forces in Europe regularly train together to ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 07:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868899
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-GK375-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109379804
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO Allies jump into action, by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
