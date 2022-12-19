NATO in 2022, a look back

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis



In 2022, we faced the most serious security situation in decades. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine threatened and continues to threaten Euro-Atlantic peace and security. As we came up against this new reality, NATO stood strong. We boosted our collective defence with four new multinational battlegroups, getting to a total of eight NATO battlegroups defending our territory from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. We invited Finland and Sweden to join NATO, strengthened the bond that ties Europe and North America together, and deepened the relations with Indo-Pacific partners sharing the same values of freedom, democracy and human rights. In 2022, NATO also adopted a new Strategic Concept, setting out NATO’s enduring purpose and its fundamental security tasks, and preparing the Alliance to better address the threats of today and tomorrow.

Transcript



TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)





IN 2022 NATO STOOD TOGETHER



“WE STOOD WITH UKRAINE IN ITS BRAVE FIGHT

AGAINST RUSSIA’S INVASION



WE STOOD STRONG TO DEFEND OUR TERRITORY

AND OUR CITIZENS

WITH MORE TROOPS ON LAND

MORE PLANES IN THE SKY

AND MORE SHIPS AT SEA



WE STOOD WITH OUR ALLIES



FORGING A NEW STRATEGY



SETTING OUT NATO’S PRIORITIES FOR THE NEXT DECADE



AND STRONGLY RESPONDING

TO A NEW SECURITY REALITY



WE KEPT OUR DOOR OPEN



INVITED CLOSE FRIENDS TO JOIN OUR ALLIANCE



AND DEEPENED OUR COLLABORATION



WITH PARTNERS AROUND THE GLOBE



WE STOOD FOR FREEDOM

FOR UNITY

AND THE PROTECTION OF OUR ONE BILLION PEOPLE

AND THAT’S WHAT WE CONTINUE TO STAND FOR

TODAY, TOMORROW AND IN THE YEARS TO COME



This video includes Getty Images and its third-parties partners and contributors copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com.



It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.



Usage rights

