NATO in 2022, a look back

In 2022, we faced the most serious security situation in decades. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine threatened and continues to threaten Euro-Atlantic peace and security. As we came up against this new reality, NATO stood strong. We boosted our collective defence with four new multinational battlegroups, getting to a total of eight NATO battlegroups defending our territory from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. We invited Finland and Sweden to join NATO, strengthened the bond that ties Europe and North America together, and deepened the relations with Indo-Pacific partners sharing the same values of freedom, democracy and human rights. In 2022, NATO also adopted a new Strategic Concept, setting out NATO’s enduring purpose and its fundamental security tasks, and preparing the Alliance to better address the threats of today and tomorrow.
IN 2022 NATO STOOD TOGETHER
“WE STOOD WITH UKRAINE IN ITS BRAVE FIGHT
AGAINST RUSSIA’S INVASION
WE STOOD STRONG TO DEFEND OUR TERRITORY
AND OUR CITIZENS
WITH MORE TROOPS ON LAND
MORE PLANES IN THE SKY
AND MORE SHIPS AT SEA
WE STOOD WITH OUR ALLIES
FORGING A NEW STRATEGY
SETTING OUT NATO’S PRIORITIES FOR THE NEXT DECADE
AND STRONGLY RESPONDING
TO A NEW SECURITY REALITY
WE KEPT OUR DOOR OPEN
INVITED CLOSE FRIENDS TO JOIN OUR ALLIANCE
AND DEEPENED OUR COLLABORATION
WITH PARTNERS AROUND THE GLOBE
WE STOOD FOR FREEDOM
FOR UNITY
AND THE PROTECTION OF OUR ONE BILLION PEOPLE
AND THAT’S WHAT WE CONTINUE TO STAND FOR
TODAY, TOMORROW AND IN THE YEARS TO COME
