2BCT Conducts CAMLFEX

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a live fire iteration during a combined arms maneuver live fire exercise on Dec. 13, 2022, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 04:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868887
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-GG328-391
|PIN:
|250221
|Filename:
|DOD_109379678
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
