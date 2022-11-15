Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Security and Fire Department participate in a civilian evacuation drill to improve their response and gain logistical data for a real evacuation.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2022 21:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868871
|VIRIN:
|221122-N-OR754-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109379403
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HARIO VILLAGE, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
