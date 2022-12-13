Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brown Belt Test

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.13.2022

    Video by Cpl. Colton Nicks 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyriel Jefferson a defensive cyperspace operator with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, tests out of a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Brown Belt course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, November 29, 2022. Professional development, such as MCMAP, builds mutual understanding, implicit communication, a feeling of pride, fellowship, and common loyalty. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 23:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868867
    VIRIN: 221212-M-RD580-160
    Filename: DOD_109379276
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brown Belt Test, by Cpl Colton Nicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Martial Arts
    Japan
    Okinawa
    MCMAP
    Brown Belt
    Test

