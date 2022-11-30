Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Conditioning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.30.2022

    Video by Cpl. Colton Nicks 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Levi Wolf, a satellite communications operator with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, leads a combat conditioning physical training event during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Brown Belt course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, November 29, 2022. Professional development, such as MCMAP, builds mutual understanding, implicit communication, a feeling of pride, fellowship, and common loyalty. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 23:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868865
    VIRIN: 221130-M-RD580-845
    Filename: DOD_109379274
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Conditioning, by Cpl Colton Nicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    martial arts
    okinawa
    Camp Hansen
    MCMAP
    combat conditioning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT