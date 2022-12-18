Coast Guard rescues 3 from disabled vessel 96 miles west off Anclote Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoists Dec. 18, 2022, the women and two children without medical concerns, and returned them to the air station where family greeted them, after their sail vessel was disabled 96 miles west off Anclote island. The vessel owner remained in the vessel awaiting better weather conditions and sail back to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard video)