    Coast Guard rescues 3 from disabled vessel 96 miles west off Anclote Island

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoists Dec. 18, 2022, the women and two children without medical concerns, and returned them to the air station where family greeted them, after their sail vessel was disabled 96 miles west off Anclote island. The vessel owner remained in the vessel awaiting better weather conditions and sail back to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868863
    VIRIN: 221218-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109379215
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from disabled vessel 96 miles west off Anclote Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

