Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEA Whitehead visits Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    12.08.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    SEA Tony L. Whitehead, the senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, visited Poland Dec. 6-10, 2022, to see firsthand the innovative concepts being brought about through the state partnership program and the Air Force Research Laboratory. Whitehead met with the Lt. Col. Andrew Adamczyk, the strategic plans and policy director for the Illinois National Guard as well as other service members and civilians from Michigan and Poland to discuss the way ahead. One concept the team tested is known as Rescue Glass, a wearable headset designed to guide its user at the scene of a medical emergency by delivering instant instructions from a remotely located paramedic. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 15:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868862
    VIRIN: 221218-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109379134
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA Whitehead visits Poland, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    National Guard
    SABC
    SPP
    Innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT