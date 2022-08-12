SEA Whitehead visits Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SEA Tony L. Whitehead, the senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, visited Poland Dec. 6-10, 2022, to see firsthand the innovative concepts being brought about through the state partnership program and the Air Force Research Laboratory. Whitehead met with the Lt. Col. Andrew Adamczyk, the strategic plans and policy director for the Illinois National Guard as well as other service members and civilians from Michigan and Poland to discuss the way ahead. One concept the team tested is known as Rescue Glass, a wearable headset designed to guide its user at the scene of a medical emergency by delivering instant instructions from a remotely located paramedic. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)