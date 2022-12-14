Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Spencer underway in the Atlantic Ocean

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard members assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) participate in helm and lookout training in the Atlantic Ocean Dec. 14, 2022. Spencer is a Famous-class medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868844
    VIRIN: 221214-G-DV874-920
    Filename: DOD_109378767
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    This work, USCGC Spencer underway in the Atlantic Ocean, by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

