December Training Camp Casey 2022

U.S. ARMY Soldiers and South Korean Katusa's Conduct a Ruck march, MEDEVAC training, plate run and an M-17 Range on Camp Casey South Korea, DEC 18th 2022. MEDEVAC is the evacuation of military or other casualties to the hospital in a helicopter or airplane." (U.S. ARMY photos by SPC. Christopher Cameron)
12.18.2022
|12.17.2022 08:49
|Commercials
|868829
|221218-A-DZ781-591
|DOD_109378586
|00:03:32
KR
|3
|3
