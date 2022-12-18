Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    December Training Camp Casey 2022

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2022

    Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. ARMY Soldiers and South Korean Katusa's Conduct a Ruck march, MEDEVAC training, plate run and an M-17 Range on Camp Casey South Korea, DEC 18th 2022. MEDEVAC is the evacuation of military or other casualties to the hospital in a helicopter or airplane." (U.S. ARMY photos by SPC. Christopher Cameron)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 08:49
    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    M17
    U.S. ARMY
    Plate Run

