HSC-26 Det. 3 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard USNS Comfort

JEREMIE, Haiti (Dec. 12, 2022) An MH-60S "Seahawk" assigned to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 Detachment 3, attached to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conducts flight operations off the coast of Jeremie, Haiti, in support of Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 12. Comfort is currently deployed in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)
|12.12.2022
|12.17.2022 08:08
|B-Roll
|868828
|221212-N-YD864-2001
|DOD_109378570
|00:01:23
|JEREMIE, HT
|1
|1
