    HSC-26 Det. 3 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard USNS Comfort

    JEREMIE, HAITI

    12.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    JEREMIE, Haiti (Dec. 12, 2022) An MH-60S "Seahawk" assigned to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 Detachment 3, attached to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conducts flight operations off the coast of Jeremie, Haiti, in support of Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 12. Comfort is currently deployed in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 08:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868828
    VIRIN: 221212-N-YD864-2001
    Filename: DOD_109378570
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: JEREMIE, HT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-26 Det. 3 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard USNS Comfort, by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    tah20
    CP22
    Comfort2022

