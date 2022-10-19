Dermatology Team from USNS Comfort donates supplies to the Dominican Dermatology Institute for Continuing Promise 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



221205-N-DF135-1085 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Dec. 5, 2022) Dermatology team attached to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) visits and donates supplies to the Dominican Dermatology Institute in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Dec. 5, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Fernandez)