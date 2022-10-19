221205-N-DF135-1085 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Dec. 5, 2022) Dermatology team attached to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) visits and donates supplies to the Dominican Dermatology Institute in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Dec. 5, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 08:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868823
|VIRIN:
|221205-N-DF135-1085
|Filename:
|DOD_109378487
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SANTO DOMINGO, DO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dermatology Team from USNS Comfort donates supplies to the Dominican Dermatology Institute for Continuing Promise 2022, by SN Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT