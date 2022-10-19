Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dermatology Team from USNS Comfort donates supplies to the Dominican Dermatology Institute for Continuing Promise 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    10.19.2022

    Video by Seaman Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    221205-N-DF135-1085 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Dec. 5, 2022) Dermatology team attached to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) visits and donates supplies to the Dominican Dermatology Institute in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Dec. 5, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Fernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 08:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868823
    VIRIN: 221205-N-DF135-1085
    Filename: DOD_109378487
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dermatology Team from USNS Comfort donates supplies to the Dominican Dermatology Institute for Continuing Promise 2022, by SN Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Dermatology
    CP22
    Comfort2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT