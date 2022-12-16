Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. Raymond McKee - Military Bowl Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Capt. Katherine Alegado and 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Master Sgt. Raymond McKee is a University of Central Florida alumn who serves as a U.S. Army Reserve chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear staff noncommissioned officer with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 21:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868819
    VIRIN: 221216-A-NL413-543
    Filename: DOD_109378406
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Raymond McKee - Military Bowl Shoutout, by CPT Katherine Alegado and 1LT Janeen Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    143d ESC
    Military Bowl
    University of Central Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT