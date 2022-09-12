Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Headquarters and Headquarters Commander, Capt. Donovan Farmer wishes everyone a Happy and Safe Holiday Season. He is from Washington D.C., MD
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 17:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868802
|VIRIN:
|221209-D-LM057-681
|Filename:
|DOD_109378127
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Capt. Donovan Farmer - WHINSEC, Fort Benning, GA - Holiday, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
