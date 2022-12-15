1st Intel MAI Course | Culminating Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in a culminating event during a Marine Corps martial arts instructor course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 15, 2022. The MAI course is a three-week-long practical application of techniques, combat conditioning, and education to train and certify new martial arts instructors for the Marine Corps martial arts program. MAIs are able to train Marines in MCMAP, a program encompassed by close-quarters combat tactics, warrior ethos, and weapons of opportunity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Helms)