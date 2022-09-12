This video, Joint Munitions Command, 20th Birthday Celebration, highlights the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command's progress following the reform for conventional ammunition following a restructure in 2002, at which point the Joint Munitions Command became a separate command under the U.S. Military which is nested and aligned with the National Defense Strategy, Army, and Army Material Command’s priorities and objectives. Today, JMC and its subordinate arsenals, depots and ammunition plants produce, store, distribute and demilitarize conventional munitions for the U.S. Department of Defense. The enterprise is accountable for $65.2 billion of munitions and missiles, and provides the conventional ammunition life-cycle functions of logistics sustainment, readiness and acquisition support for all U.S. military services, other government agencies, and allied nations as directed.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 15:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868790
|VIRIN:
|221209-A-YZ466-835
|PIN:
|221209
|Filename:
|DOD_109378004
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
