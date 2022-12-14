Fort Bliss holds annual Iron Summit at El Paso Convention Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Bliss held its annual Iron Summit at the El Paso Convention Center. The two-day event featured several guest speakers and is designed for senior leaders on the installation to further enhance their leadership skills. The version of this video does not contain music or lower thirds.