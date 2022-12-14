Fort Bliss holds annual Iron Summit at El Paso Convention Center

Fort Bliss held its annual Iron Summit at the El Paso Convention Center. The two-day event featured several guest speakers and is designed for senior leaders on the installation to further enhance their leadership skills. The version of this video does not contain music or lower thirds.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 14:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868786
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-QR584-003
|Filename:
|DOD_109377928
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
