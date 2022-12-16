Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deployed Iowa National Guard Soldier gives holiday shout out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    12.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Sgt. Chloe Bries of Farley, Iowa, wishes Iowans a Merry Christmas from Romania. Bries is deployed with the 1133rd Transportation Company, Iowa Army National Guard. The unit is transporting equipment and supplies to support Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission, which enables the U.S. to provide deterrence to adversaries while supporting U.S. NATO partners. (Courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 15:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 868771
    VIRIN: 221216-Z-KS612-004
    Filename: DOD_109377840
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: PL
    Hometown: FARLEY, IA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Iowa National Guard Soldier gives holiday shout out, by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Poland
    Holiday Season
    Deployed Soldier
    1133rd Transportation Company
    Operation European Assure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT