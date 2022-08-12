Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Munitions Command 20th Birthday Celebration Video

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    This video, Joint Munitions Command, 20th Birthday Celebration Video, highlights the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command's progress following the reform for conventional ammunition following a restructure in 2002, at which point the Joint Munitions Command became a separate command under the U.S. Military which is nested and aligned with the National Defense Strategy, Army, and Army Material Command’s priorities and objectives. Today, JMC and its subordinate arsenals, depots and ammunition plants produce, store, distribute and demilitarize conventional munitions for the U.S. Department of Defense. The enterprise is accountable for $65.2 billion of munitions and missiles, and provides the conventional ammunition life-cycle functions of logistics sustainment, readiness and acquisition support for all U.S. military services, other government agencies, and allied nations as directed.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 13:14
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    This work, Joint Munitions Command 20th Birthday Celebration Video, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday message
    holiday greeting
    Joint Munitions Command
    end of year 2022

