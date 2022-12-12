Abraham Lincoln hosts MRTS 3D training

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) hosts Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3 Dimensional (MRTS 3D). Abraham Lincoln is the first ship in the fleet to test the software program that reduces training times, operational risks and costs while enabling Sailors to directly train to personnel qualification standards. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 12:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868754
|VIRIN:
|221213-N-CH260-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109377549
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
