    Abraham Lincoln hosts MRTS 3D training

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) hosts Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3 Dimensional (MRTS 3D). Abraham Lincoln is the first ship in the fleet to test the software program that reduces training times, operational risks and costs while enabling Sailors to directly train to personnel qualification standards. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868754
    VIRIN: 221213-N-CH260-1001
    Filename: DOD_109377549
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts MRTS 3D training, by PO3 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Saliors
    MRTS3D

