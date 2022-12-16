AMC chaplain speaks at ASC Prayer Breakfast at Rock Island Arsenal

The U.S. Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, held a Prayer Breakfast in the early morning hours of Dec. 16. Chaplain (Col.) Kevin Guthrie, U.S. Army Materiel Command, was the guest speaker.
12.16.2022
|12.16.2022 12:11
|Package
|868751
|221216-A-GN656-275
|DOD_109377512
|00:27:36
|Location:
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
