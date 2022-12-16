Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC chaplain speaks at ASC Prayer Breakfast at Rock Island Arsenal

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The U.S. Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, held a Prayer Breakfast in the early morning hours of Dec. 16. Chaplain (Col.) Kevin Guthrie, U.S. Army Materiel Command, was the guest speaker.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 12:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868751
    VIRIN: 221216-A-GN656-275
    Filename: DOD_109377512
    Length: 00:27:36
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC chaplain speaks at ASC Prayer Breakfast at Rock Island Arsenal, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Prayer Breakfast
    AMC
    ASC

