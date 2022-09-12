Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stem to Space at Star Base Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Star Base hosts an open house for the students of the STEM to Space program, Dec. 8, 2022 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Fifth grade students from the local community and other school districts came together to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math, while motivating them to explore STEM opportunities as they continue their education. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868750
    VIRIN: 221209-F-GJ070-1001
    Filename: DOD_109377483
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Stem to Space at Star Base Vandenberg, by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    students
    STEM
    technology
    STARBASE
    VSFB
    future careers

