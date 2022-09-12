Stem to Space at Star Base Vandenberg

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Star Base hosts an open house for the students of the STEM to Space program, Dec. 8, 2022 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Fifth grade students from the local community and other school districts came together to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math, while motivating them to explore STEM opportunities as they continue their education. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley)