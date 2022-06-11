Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wing exercises readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2022

    Video by Sean Cowher 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 147th Attack recently exercised their readiness during an Air Combat Command inspection at Ellington Field JRB, Texas, 3-5 March 2022. This short video highlights the overall exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 12:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868744
    VIRIN: 221106-Z-VS466-1001
    Filename: DOD_109377415
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing exercises readiness, by Sean Cowher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Readiness Exercise
    Texas Military Department
    147th attack wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT