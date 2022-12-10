Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Part of Something Bigger - A Reenlistment Story

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    10.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    On Dec. 10, 2022, Staff Sgt. Michael E. Fyffe, a Soldier with 101st Airborne Division, reenlisted with a small group of Soldiers in Bastogne, Belgium.

    Festivities and parades were held all week in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

    Fyffe reflected on his choice to reenlist in such a historical place and the sacrifices made by the Soldiers of the 101st.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868742
    VIRIN: 221210-A-JG911-069
    Filename: DOD_109377386
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Part of Something Bigger - A Reenlistment Story, by SGT James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    101st Airborne Division
    Bastogne
    Air Assault
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

