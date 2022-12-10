Part of Something Bigger - A Reenlistment Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Dec. 10, 2022, Staff Sgt. Michael E. Fyffe, a Soldier with 101st Airborne Division, reenlisted with a small group of Soldiers in Bastogne, Belgium.



Festivities and parades were held all week in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.



Fyffe reflected on his choice to reenlist in such a historical place and the sacrifices made by the Soldiers of the 101st.