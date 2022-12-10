On Dec. 10, 2022, Staff Sgt. Michael E. Fyffe, a Soldier with 101st Airborne Division, reenlisted with a small group of Soldiers in Bastogne, Belgium.
Festivities and parades were held all week in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
Fyffe reflected on his choice to reenlist in such a historical place and the sacrifices made by the Soldiers of the 101st.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 11:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868742
|VIRIN:
|221210-A-JG911-069
|Filename:
|DOD_109377386
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|BASTOGNE, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Part of Something Bigger - A Reenlistment Story, by SGT James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT