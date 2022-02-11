Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Armed Forces Air Force Women's Basketball B-Roll

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2022

    Video by Jeffery Harris 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The United States Armed Forces Air Force Women's Basketball Team share what it means to be an Airman - on and off the court.
    The team held try-outs. assembled a roster, and prepared at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio on Oct. 24 through Nov. 2, 2022, for the Armed Forces Women’s Basketball Championship held on Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 5 to 13, 2022. Their preparation included exhibition games with Edison State Community College and Wilberforce University.
    During their stay, multiple Wright-Patt agencies, including the 88th Force Support Squadron, supported the team by way of lodging, meals, transportation and more.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Jeff Harris, Senior Airman Jack Gardner, and Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 12:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868740
    VIRIN: 221102-F-NN123-675
    Filename: DOD_109377343
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

