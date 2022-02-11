U.S. Armed Forces Air Force Women's Basketball B-Roll

The United States Armed Forces Air Force Women's Basketball Team share what it means to be an Airman - on and off the court.
The team held try-outs. assembled a roster, and prepared at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio on Oct. 24 through Nov. 2, 2022, for the Armed Forces Women’s Basketball Championship held on Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 5 to 13, 2022. Their preparation included exhibition games with Edison State Community College and Wilberforce University.
During their stay, multiple Wright-Patt agencies, including the 88th Force Support Squadron, supported the team by way of lodging, meals, transportation and more.
(U.S. Air Force video by Jeff Harris, Senior Airman Jack Gardner, and Ryan Law)
