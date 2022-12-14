Holiday shout out by U.S. Navy Rear Adm. from Tempe serving at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 11:48
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868737
|VIRIN:
|221214-N-UI104-954
|Filename:
|DOD_109377322
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|TEMPE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday shout out by U.S. Navy Rear Adm. from Tempe serving at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, by PO1 Bryan Niegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT