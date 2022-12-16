DUAL PURSUITS | Diversity

Part of the “Dual Pursuits” video series featuring diverse Army Reserve Soldiers and their unique paths to service. SGT Christine Won shares her story.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|868735
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-ZZ999-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109377270
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
