Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DUAL PURSUITS | Diversity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Part of the “Dual Pursuits” video series featuring diverse Army Reserve Soldiers and their unique paths to service. SGT Christine Won shares her story.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 10:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 868735
    VIRIN: 221216-A-ZZ999-0002
    Filename: DOD_109377270
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DUAL PURSUITS | Diversity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nyc
    usarmarketing
    army reserve
    usarbest
    dual pursuits
    christine won

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT