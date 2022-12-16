Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kenya in Focus - December 2022

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    12.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Africa Command highlights recent events and actions with our partners in Kenya in the second half of 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 07:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 868712
    VIRIN: 221216-A-DJ785-0001
    Filename: DOD_109376871
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kenya in Focus - December 2022, by SSG Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    u.s. africa command
    Kenya
    rewards for justice
    kenya defense force
    africa in focus

