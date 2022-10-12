U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joseph Deniakis of Bravo Company, 237th Brigade Support Battalion, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, speaks to friends and family back home while mobilized in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard video courtesy of Staff Sgt. Sabrina Severns)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 02:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868668
|VIRIN:
|221210-Z-QP664-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109376675
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|YOUNGSTOWN, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers shout-out to family and friends for the holidays, by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
