Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humanitarian Assistance Operations: HAST & FHA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN AND KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.05.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct humanitarian assistance surveillance team training and foreign humanitarian aid training on Camp Hansen and Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1 and 5, 2022. A HAST evaluates the conditions of an environment, approving select locations for the FHA team to prepare for emergency situations and provide support to a foreign nation after a natural disaster. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a ready and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 23:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868656
    VIRIN: 221216-M-MJ391-1001
    Filename: DOD_109376393
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: CAMP HANSEN AND KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humanitarian Assistance Operations: HAST & FHA, by LCpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assistance
    31st MEU
    Humanitarian
    CLB-31
    HAST
    FHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT