Humanitarian Assistance Operations: HAST & FHA

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct humanitarian assistance surveillance team training and foreign humanitarian aid training on Camp Hansen and Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1 and 5, 2022. A HAST evaluates the conditions of an environment, approving select locations for the FHA team to prepare for emergency situations and provide support to a foreign nation after a natural disaster. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a ready and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)
