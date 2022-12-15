221215-N-OT701-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Dec. 15, 2022) Video of the Naval Health Clinic Hawaii’s Branch Health Clinic – Makalapa where the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific (DHAR-IP) Red Hill Clinic will be located. Beginning December 27, 2022, DEERS-enrolled patients can schedule an appointment by calling the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line (NAL) at 800-874-2273 and requesting an appointment at the Red Hill Clinic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 21:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868635
|VIRIN:
|221215-N-OT701-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109376224
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific Announces Opening of Red Hill Clinic, by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS
