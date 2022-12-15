Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific Announces Opening of Red Hill Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    221215-N-OT701-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Dec. 15, 2022) Video of the Naval Health Clinic Hawaii’s Branch Health Clinic – Makalapa where the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific (DHAR-IP) Red Hill Clinic will be located. Beginning December 27, 2022, DEERS-enrolled patients can schedule an appointment by calling the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line (NAL) at 800-874-2273 and requesting an appointment at the Red Hill Clinic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868635
    VIRIN: 221215-N-OT701-1001
    Filename: DOD_109376224
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific Announces Opening of Red Hill Clinic, by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Red Hill
    Red Hill Clinic
    DHAR-IP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT