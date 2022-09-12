Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines conduct Rifle Range Training during exercise Winter Workhorse

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 fire M4 carbines and M16A4 service rifles for a table five and six range during exercise Winter Workhorse, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2022. Winter Workhorse is an annual exercise for CLR-3 to train to carry out mission essential tasks in forward-deployed, austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 21:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868630
|VIRIN:
|221209-M-ER396-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109376173
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
