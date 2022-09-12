Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines conduct Rifle Range Training during exercise Winter Workhorse

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 fire M4 carbines and M16A4 service rifles for a table five and six range during exercise Winter Workhorse, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2022. Winter Workhorse is an annual exercise for CLR-3 to train to carry out mission essential tasks in forward-deployed, austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 21:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868630
    VIRIN: 221209-M-ER396-1001
    Filename: DOD_109376173
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines conduct Rifle Range Training during exercise Winter Workhorse, by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    Marines
    CLR-3

