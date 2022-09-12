Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines conduct Rifle Range Training during exercise Winter Workhorse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 fire M4 carbines and M16A4 service rifles for a table five and six range during exercise Winter Workhorse, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2022. Winter Workhorse is an annual exercise for CLR-3 to train to carry out mission essential tasks in forward-deployed, austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)