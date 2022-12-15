Honorable Carry of U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Merle L. Pickup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Utah National Guard Honor Guard conducts an Honorable Carry on Dec. 15, 2022, for the surviving family of U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Merle L. Pickup, a Soldier who died in India, 78 years ago, following a plane crash during World War II. Reported MIA in 1944, Pickup’s remains were recently identified and now repatriated to his home in Utah nearly 80 years later. Family coming from several states, even as far as Europe, gathered to render respect during the carry at Salt Lake City International Airport. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cambrin Bassett)