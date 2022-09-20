Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220922-N-OR754-0001

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Base Fire Department participates in the "NEX Appreciation Day" for community engagement and education. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 19:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868627
    VIRIN: 220922-N-OR754-0001
    Filename: DOD_109376157
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    TAGS

    CFAS
    CFAS Fire Department
    Fire Prevention Awareness
    fire prevention education
    NEX Appreciation Day

