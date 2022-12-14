Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force 75th Anniversary

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Carroll 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The United States Air Force turns 75 this year. We reflect on the airmen who came before us that paved the way so we can innovate, accelerate and thrive for another 75 years. *Reuploaded with improved voice-over and b-roll to include the B-21 Raider unveiling ceremony.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua M. Carroll)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 19:35
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    heritage
    diversity
    airpower
    history
    innovation
    AF75

