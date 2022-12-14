Air Force 75th Anniversary

The United States Air Force turns 75 this year. We reflect on the airmen who came before us that paved the way so we can innovate, accelerate and thrive for another 75 years. *Reuploaded with improved voice-over and b-roll to include the B-21 Raider unveiling ceremony.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua M. Carroll)
Date Taken:
12.14.2022
Date Posted:
12.15.2022
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868626
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-CA816-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109376156
|Length:
|00:03:09
Location:
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
