    PACAF Holiday Message 2022 - Complete

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    After hundreds of years of service as the North Pole's top aviator, Santa "St Nick" Claus continues to push the envelope to the point of his sleigh breaking. Refusing to be grounded and disappointing Airmen and their families, Santa turns to a powerful ally for help.

    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, US

    Pacific Air Forces
    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    Holiday greeting
    military appreciation
    COMPACAF

