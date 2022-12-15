After hundreds of years of service as the North Pole's top aviator, Santa "St Nick" Claus continues to push the envelope to the point of his sleigh breaking. Refusing to be grounded and disappointing Airmen and their families, Santa turns to a powerful ally for help.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 18:51
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|868619
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-DG902-088
|Filename:
|DOD_109376077
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PACAF Holiday Message 2022 - Complete, by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT