PACAF Holiday Message 2022 - Maverick Parody AFN Spot Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868618" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Part one of the complete Holiday Message is formatted for airing on AFN.



After hundreds of years of service as the North Pole's top aviator, Santa "St Nick" Claus continues to push the envelope to the point of his sleigh breaking. Refusing to be grounded and disappointing Airmen and their families, Santa turns to a powerful ally for help.