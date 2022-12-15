Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues three passengers from downed helicopter near Terrebonne Bay, La.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescues three passengers from a downed helicopter in the Gulf of Mexico near Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana on Dec. 15, 2022. The three passengers were transported to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport to awaiting medical services personnel in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Air Station New Orleans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868617
    VIRIN: 221215-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109376070
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues three passengers from downed helicopter near Terrebonne Bay, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    louisiana
    rescue
    crash
    helicopter
    swimmer
    terrebonne bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT