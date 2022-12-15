A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescues three passengers from a downed helicopter in the Gulf of Mexico near Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana on Dec. 15, 2022. The three passengers were transported to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport to awaiting medical services personnel in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 18:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868617
|VIRIN:
|221215-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109376070
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Coast Guard rescues three passengers from downed helicopter near Terrebonne Bay, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
