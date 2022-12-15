Coast Guard rescues three passengers from downed helicopter near Terrebonne Bay, La.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescues three passengers from a downed helicopter in the Gulf of Mexico near Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana on Dec. 15, 2022. The three passengers were transported to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport to awaiting medical services personnel in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Air Station New Orleans)