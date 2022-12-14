For the first time Fort Bliss held its annual Iron Summit off of the military installation at the El Paso Convention Center. The two-day event, which featured four guest speakers, was designed to be an environment where more senior leaders on Fort Bliss can gain additional knowledge and perspectives on how to be a more effective leader.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 17:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868611
|VIRIN:
|221512-A-QR584-100
|Filename:
|DOD_109375913
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss holds annual Iron Summit at El Paso Convention Center, by SGT Quintin Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
